More than 40 individuals and several teams have swum a total of just short of 66 miles, raising £2,200 for charity.
This is over the distance between Douglas to Heysham or twice the length of the Isle of Man. They raised money for Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man at the Western Swimming Pool.
Charity chief executive Mary Doyle thanked everyone for all their efforts.
She added: ‘While fundraising is important, we were very touched by how many people made cakes, bought cakes, lap counted and swam. A massive thank you to everyone for getting involved.
‘I would like to also thank the Western Swimming Pool for their continued support and Pat-a-Cake for their support with cupcakes.’
One of the bereavement volunteers for Cruse swam in Greece, while a group of 10 sea swimmers did their bit in Port Erin at the same time, swimming 4,000 metres in the sea.