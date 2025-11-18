As winter approaches and the nights draw in, many of us are spending more time at home streaming, gaming, shopping online, and catching up with friends and family over video calls.
A fast, reliable broadband connection has become as essential as heating or lighting for most households.
Yet thousands of homes across the Isle of Man are still tied to slow speeds, outdated contracts, or rising bills simply because switching sounds like too much hassle. The truth? It’s easier than you think and there’s never been a better time to look at your options.
A changing market
It’s been a big year for telecoms on the Isle of Man. With Manx Telecom recently acquired by Jersey Telecom’s JT Group, and Sure rebranding as part of the global Beyon Group, the Island’s two largest providers are now part of off-Island networks.
That shift means there are now fewer providers that are truly Manx owned and operated — and that’s where Noventre stands apart.
Locally owned, locally invested
You might remember WiManx, a familiar name for over 20 years. The same team is still here, but now under a new name: Noventre. The rebrand reflects the company’s broader technology offering, but its roots and ownership remain firmly on the Isle of Man.
That local ownership matters. When you choose a locally based provider, more of your money stays in the Island’s economy supporting local jobs, local suppliers, and the wider community. You’re dealing with real people, based right here, who understand the challenges and opportunities of living and working on the Isle of Man.
Why now makes sense
With the Island’s copper network gradually being phased out, every home will soon need to move to newer, faster broadband technology. That makes now the perfect time to check your package and see if you could be getting better speeds or better value.
And with Black Friday, Christmas, and the New Year approaching, many providers are introducing seasonal offers to make the switch even easier. Noventre’s “Switch Today” offer gives new residential customers three months completely free, meaning you won’t pay a penny until well after Christmas and more local offers are expected in the weeks ahead.
How switching works
If you haven’t switched in a while, the process is simple:
- Choose your package
- Pick your installation date
- Let the provider handle the rest behind the scenes
You can usually keep your existing number if you have a home phone, and your new line is tested before the old one is disconnected meaning no downtime or interruptions.
Why it pays to stay local
When you need help, you’ll speak to someone based right here on the Isle of Man, not a call centre miles away. A local provider like Noventre can respond faster, adapt to local network changes, and reinvest profits directly into the Island’s economy.
In a market that’s becoming increasingly international, choosing a local broadband provider isn’t just about connectivity. It’s about community and keeping the Isle of Man connected, supported, and strong.
Thinking about switching?
With faster fibre now available in more areas than ever, and great local offers running into the festive season, there’s no reason to wait.