Talk about the tough stuff

The ‘Big Splash’ themed window at Hospice Isle of Man in Strand Street ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

Hospice Isle of Man is encouraging people to talk about death, dying, grief and plans for the end of life.

The initiative comes following this year’s Dying Matters Awareness Week.

It’s part of a national campaign to open up conversations about death and dying, how and where we die, and what care and support we have in place.

Through the use of social media, Hospice are looking for people to start their own conversations about death and dying through sharing their stories.

The aim is to create an open culture where there are no taboos about the end of life.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant many more people have experienced the loss of a loved one with many dying at home so never before has opening up conversations about death and talking to friends, relatives and loved ones in advance been so important.

Anne Mills, chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man said: ‘It is so very important to talk to friends, relatives and loved ones about yours and their wishes for your end of life care, and Dying Matters Awareness Week is a great way for communities across our island to get the conversation started.

‘We know that right now many people may be dying without the emotional and practical support they need, so let’s get talking about this.

‘By bringing the people of the Isle of Man together, you can help us get people talking about and planning for the end of their life, and make sure that people’s wishes are not only listened too but action is taken to support them.’