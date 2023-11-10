Ambushes, daring escapes, double dealing and shocking acts of violence in the Age of Sail.
These and other stories will feature in the Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society’s latest lecture, taking place at the Manx Museum at 2.30pm on Saturday (November 18), when researcher David Kneale will present ‘Press Gangs in the Isle of Man 1750-1815’.
The notorious press gangs affected the entire Manx community in the 18th century and left a trail of terror, outrage and violence. But beyond the stereotype is a complex story of negotiation and compromise, punctuated by occasional moments of mayhem.
The seafaring Manx community, dependent on fishing for winter supplies, had no choice but to put itself in harm’s way. The press gangs trod a narrow path between the demands of Admiralty, the tolerance of local authorities and the risk of violent reprisals.
The most explosive events, such as the press gang that fired into a crowd of civilians in Douglas in 1811, tend to obscure a picture of quietly successful recruitment and negotiation.
Meanwhile dozens of folk tales, unexpectedly captured in the 1950s, hint at the social impact of the press gangs, as seen by the communities that lived in its shadow.
