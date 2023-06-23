The Department of Education, Sports and Culture has said recent talks with education providers were ‘productive’.
The meeting was prompted by the closure of private learning centre Isle Learn.
The DESC said that the meeting last week was held with a number of professionals including childcare providers and nursery operators to discuss the provision of training requirements to support the sector.
It said: ‘During the session, which was also attended by Julie Edge MHK, education minister, and the UCM principal Jesamine Kelly, the providers had the opportunity to share their views and ideas for future training provision.
‘During the meeting the professionals were also consulted on modes of study, such as full-time courses aimed at younger people, upskilling courses for adults who want to move into the sector, or apprenticeships to enable people to learn and earn.
‘The Department has not withdrawn funding from Isle Learn. It offers funding pathways through the Skills Development Scheme (Apprenticeships) and the Vocational Training Assistance Scheme (VTAS) for qualifications in early-years child care and health and social care. This remains available.’
The topic is set to be discussed in the House of Keys today.