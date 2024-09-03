The steps taken to try and save the seasonal bus service to tourist attractions at the southern tip of the island have been outlined in replies to a series of Tynwald questions.
The bus service between Port Erin, Cregneash and the Sound was ditched this year after it was deemed to be financially unviable.
It served the National Folk Museum and the popular Sound cafe but had cost £220 a day to run - and only made £33 in revenue.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has now revealed talks were held with a private coach tour operator to run the route 28 service but these came to nothing.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked Mr Crookall what additional funding options were considered and what meetings took place before the application was made to the Road Transport Licensing Committee for the bus route to be discontinued.
In a written reply, the Minister said: ‘Discussions took place with DfE Visit Isle of Man and a coach tour operator.
‘Funding options considered were mainly in regard to covering the operational costs to deliver the service.
‘After lengthy and numerous conversations funding was not available and a commercially operated tour route was not progressed.’
Replying to a question from Speaker and Rushen MHK Juan Watterson, the Minister confirmed that no proposals were received from the Department for Enterprise or Manx National Heritage.
He said: ‘Various conversations were held, however no offers for funding were received. There were discussions with a private operator, with respect to a commercial service, but it did not progress.’
Replying to a separate question from Mr Moorhouse, the Minister confirmed that this was the first time in five years that Bus Vannin had applied to the RTLC to discontinue a bus service.
Back in 2019, route 28 had operated seven return trips a day from April 19 to October 27, except during TT.
The service was scheduled to run between mid-May and late September in 2022 but in the event did not operate that year due to high absence and staffing issues.
Last year buses ran on weekends only between June 17 and September 3, with seven return journeys each day.
Figures released to Tynwald members showed that passenger numbers on the route fell from 8,398 during 2019 to only 1,900 last year.
The Minister told Tynwald in July: ‘This route is not part of the core bus network and was previously operated as a tourist offering for a limited period during the summer.
‘It is clear revenue gain from the service does not make the route financially viable to operate. With demanding budgetary targets this year the department has taken the decision not to operate this service.’