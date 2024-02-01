A charity which supports independent living is offering a taster session for women to try a new practical skill.
Live at Home already manage ‘Men in Sheds’, which aims to provide facilities across the island to improve local men’s quality of life.
It is now offering a four-week taster session at its northern base at Grove Mount in Ramsey for the women of the island.
Starting on Friday, February 9 and running every Friday for four weeks from 9.30am to 3.30pm, the sessions are open to any women who would like to go along and find out how to use wood-working equipment.
Those interested can bring their own project or complete one of the bird houses, spice racks or herb box kits already available.
Paul Winter, Northern Men in Sheds coordinator, said: ‘I am really pleased to be able to offer these short taster sessions for ladies, we hope this will be well received and it could be the start of the island’s first ‘She Shed’, this compliments what we already offer to our male members, a place to chat, share experiences and socialise.’
‘It’s so rewarding to see loved and cherished items come to life and continue bringing joy to the owners.’