Taxi driver gets three years after killing Carolyn
Wednesday 21st September 2022 3:35 pm
(Isle of Man Constabulary )
The taxi driver who killed Carolyn Buchan in March of this year has been sentenced to three years in prison for causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and perverting the course of justice.
David Alan Evans, aged 66, formerly of Tynwald Street, Douglas, was sentenced by Deemster Graeme Cook at the Court of General Gaol on Wednesday afternoon.
In the early hours of Sunday, March 20, Mrs Buchan, who had been out for an evening at a friend’s house, was found dead in the road outside her house on Marathon Avenue in Douglas.
