The data networking firm will sponsor the Ramsey rider for the rest of the race season including the TT.
The company’s logo will appear on Conor’s helmet with the rider also dropping by its HQ to meet members of the team.
Anna McChesney, senior marketing manager at Continent 8 Technologies, said: ‘Conor is the only thing faster than Continent 8’s connectivity: he holds the fastest-ever TT lap time for a Honda with an average speed of more than 133mph.
‘Members of our team and their families will be able to watch Conor in action during a practice session at Creg Ny Baa, at an event organised by the company’s social committee.’
The sponsorship forms part of Continent 8’s year-long celebrations marking its 25 years of innovation, as the leading infrastructure provider to businesses on the Isle of Man and globally across its network of 90-plus locations covering four continents.
Anna went on: ‘The TT is one of the greatest spectacles in motorsport and Conor is a legendary rider and local ambassador.
‘Continent 8 is committed to supporting the Isle of Man and the businesses and people on it, and this sponsorship deal is a great way of doing just that.
‘This year we celebrate our 25th anniversary and for the team on the island, this is one of the most exciting ways we have marked the occasion. Keep your eyes peeled for the Continent 8 logo on Conor’s helmet, although that could be easier said than done at 200mph.’
Conor added: ‘Nothing beats the thrill of taking part in the TT and to do that with the backing of local businesses such as Continent 8 makes competing in it that little bit more special.
‘I’d like to thank Continent 8 for its support – I can’t wait to be on the roads for the 2023 TT.’