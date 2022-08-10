Tech shop burgled
Wednesday 10th August 2022 8:53 am
A tech repair shop has been burgled and several devices stolen along with ‘extensive damage’ done to the premises.
Police are appealing for information about the crime which was committed between the hours of 4:40am and 5:10am at the Gadget Mann shop on Strand Street.
The force is asking people to be on the lookout for the following stolen items being offered for sale ‘in circumstances that would seem suspicious’. These are: A GoPro 7, iPad, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, a Macbook Pro 13.3, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung S20 Plus, iPhone XS Max, Samsung S22, and a iPhone 13 Pro Max.