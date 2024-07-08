The Isle of Man Bank’s mobile branch ‘Penny’ remains off the road with an ‘ongoing technical issue’.
Penny is used to support customers as the Isle of Man Bank moves to a ‘reduced branch footprint’ and aims to help vulnerable customers with their banking needs.
But it’s been broken and not on the roads since last Monday, with the bank saying a ‘fix is still being worked on’.
The Isle of Man Bank, which now has just four branches on the island, said it ‘apologises for the inconvenience’ and will ‘share a further update when we know more’.
In normal circumstances Penny would be at Onchan Community Centre Car Park this morning (Monday), and then would be available for customers in Laxey at Ham and Egg Terrace this afternoon.
Penny visits Peel and Castletown on Tuesdays, Kirk Michael and Castletown on Wednesdays, and Peel on Thursdays.