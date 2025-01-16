A walking challenge will take place in the spring to help raise funds for a Down Syndrome charity.
Now in its fourth year, Teddy's Trundle will take place on Saturday, March 22 when a group of family and friends will be walking the 21km from Peel to Douglas to raise awareness for Down Syndrome – also known as Trisomy 21.
The event is being organised by Teddy’s mum Charli Dimelow after learning her son had Down Syndrome at eight weeks old.
On the event’s gofundme page, Charli said: ‘For those who have followed our journey, you’ll know that when Oli and I first learned of Teddy's diagnosis at eight weeks old, our experience was far from positive.
‘That’s why we’re passionate about ensuring others have a different, more supportive experience.
‘Teddy is now three and a half years old, and as we continue on this path, we’ve found the resources from Positive About Down Syndrome (PADS) to be an incredible help.
‘In 2024, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of our loved ones, raising a phenomenal £7,000. This year, we’re aiming high for a target of £5,000, and we need your support more than ever.
‘Our Devonian family and friends are also holding a Teddy’s Trundle on the same day.
‘As in previous years, we will walk 21km to raise awareness about Trisomy 21 - what it is and, just as importantly, what it isn’t.
‘We’re also raising funds to support better education and preparation for those working with first-time parents and families of children with Down Syndrome.’
The event will coincide with World Down Syndrome Day and members of the public are being encouraged to mark it by wearing some odd socks to show their support.
The idea was created because chromosomes are shaped ‘like socks’, and people with Down Syndrome have an extra chromosome.
A total of £1,300 has already been raised this year and you can donate by visiting the gofundme page.