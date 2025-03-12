A teenager who was arrested at the Palace Hotel has admitted being a drug dealer.
Hayden Oates appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood at Douglas Courthouse, pleading guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and supplying it.
The 17-year-old has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police went to the Palace Hotel on November 29, initially looking for another person.
However, when they went to the room that Oates was in, there was said to be a smell of cannabis.
A search found a JD Sports bag containing the class B drug and the defendant was subsequently arrested.
Oates was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
His phone was examined and a number of messages were found, which showed him actively supplying cannabis.
The drugs in the sports bag were weighed at 50.2 grams, and valued by police at £1,000.
The supply of cannabis took place between July 2024 and November 2024.
Prosecutor Mr Kane submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Oates, who lives at Fairways Drive in Douglas, was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb, who asked the court to retain jurisdiction.
Ms Lobb said that the supply had taken place when her client was only 16, and that it had not been significant quantities.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined jurisdiction and committed Oates to appear at the higher court on March 21.
Bail continues.