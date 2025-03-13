Three ‘immature young fools’ have narrowly avoided prison after admitting their parts in dealing cannabis.
Finley David Parkin Corrin and Morgan Baker, both 17 years at the time, and Joshua Maxwell, who was 18, previously admitted to a joint enterprise of possessing the class B drug with intent to supply.
Corrin also admitted to cultivating cannabis while Baker, of St Mary’s Road, Port Erin also admitted to possessing criminal property and possession of cannabis.
Delays in the court process had given all three young men a chance to turn their lives around before they were sentenced on Thursday at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Deemster Graeme Cook told the three defendants: ‘Frankly, you are all immature, young fools.’
Peter Connick, prosecuting, told the court police were called to Corrin’s home address at Close Famman in Port Erin on August 4, 2023 after reports of a strong smell of cannabis.
When police arrived, they found five young people in the conservatory, including the three defendants.
The property was searched and bin bags and a backpack were found which contained a total of 127 wraps of cannabis weighing 456g with a street value of £9,314.
Two cannabis plants were also discovered in Corrin’s home which the prosecution say could have yielded roughly between £1,120-£3,000.
Baker’s home was also searched and almost £6,000 was discovered. Baker admitted £2,000 of that was criminal property he was holding for someone else and did not relate to the drug dealing he was involved with the other two defendants.
Corrin, Baker and Maxwell were all later charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply which they all admitted. Corrin also admitted a charge of cultivating cannabis while Baker admitted possession of criminal property and possession of cannabis.
In mitigation, advocate Ian Kermode, representing Baker, said he client was just 17 years old at the time and had no previous convictions.
Mr Kermode said his client was now a full-time gardener and was planning to train as a tree surgeon.
He said: ‘It is clear my client has a completely different outlook now and lessons have been learnt. He is now completely drug-free.
‘My client has the guidance he needs from his parents who say “while they are ashamed of his actions we are immensely proud of Morgan as a person”.’
Advocate Jim Travers, representing Maxwell, also flagged up his early guilty plea and his young age at the time.
He said: ‘The changes in my client’s lifestyle and personality has been remarkable. The delay in sentencing has given him a chance to prove himself and he has grabbed it with both hands. It has been a wake-up call.’
Mt Travers said Maxwell was sofa-surfing at the time and was not in a good place but now he had a restaurant job working 50-60 hours a week and now has a prescription for medical cannabis.
Advocate Paul Rogers, representing Corrin, also pointed out his young age at the time and the fact he has no previous convictions.
He said: ‘My client has rid himself of the habit and is now an apprentice joiner. He has also returned to rugby training.’
Deemster Cook expressed his exasperation over why these three young men got involved in drug dealing.
He said: ‘I struggle with young people such as you appearing before this court for this sort of offending. What on earth did you think you were doing?!
‘There is too much cannabis in this island and you have played your part in that.’
Despite the serious nature of the offences, Deemster Cook decided against sending the three men straight to prison.
He said: ‘I have heard how you are all now getting on with your lives. I have to decide whether to stop that or give you a chance. I have thought long and hard and I think you have all learned a lesson.’
Maxwell was handed a 16-month prison sentence for the drug dealing offence.
Baker was jailed for 14 months for the drug dealing offence and four months consecutively for possession of criminal property. He was handed one week concurrently for possession of cannabis.
Corrin was jailed for 13 months for drug dealing and one month consecutively for cultivating cannabis.
However, the sentences for all three were suspended for two years with a two-year supervision order.