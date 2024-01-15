A Ramsey teenager who crashed his motorbike has admitted careless riding.
Benjamin Ian Bell sent a postal admission to the offence.
However, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that, as there was the potential for a disqualification, the defendant would have to appear in person, as a ban can only be issued when a defendant is present.
The court heard that 19-year-old Bell was riding a Keeway motorcycle on July 16, at 3.30pm, at Curragh Road in St John’s.
He overtook a van, but then hit a Ford Cougar which was travelling in front of the van.
Bell was thrown from his bike and suffered a cracked bone in his ankle, nerve damage in his leg, and a bruised shoulder.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that no details of any damage caused to the Cougar had been provided, so it was likely that this had been dealt with by insurers.
The prosecutor said that Bell, who lives at River View, had been riding on ‘L’ plates at the time of the accident.
Only six points are required for a defendant to receive a ban under the totting up process as a learner, which was said to be a relatively recent change to the law.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood adjourned the case until January 16 (tomorrow).