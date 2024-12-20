Dylan Craig Minton, 17, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday.
The teenager, who lives at Kerroo Coar in Peel, appeared before Deemster Graeme Cook when he entered his plea.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on Wednesday, September 4 in a wooded area near Campion Court in Peel, close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School.
A woman was taken to Noble’s Hospital after suffering nine stab wounds to her abdomen, arm, groin and back, and had to undergo surgery.
The trial has been set down for September 9, 2025 and is due to last five days and his next court appearance will be on April 4.
Minton’s advocate Louise Cooil applied for bail but this was refused and the teenager has been remanded to the Cronk Sollysh Secure Unit until his next court appearance.