A teenager has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting supplying cannabis to fund her habit.
Ella Johnson, 18, received a six-month jail term suspended for 12 months with a 12-month supervision order.
She had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis bush over a seven-month period from March to October last year.
The defendant also admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, simple possession of the class B drug and possession of criminal property, namely £1,850 in cash. She was 17 at the time of the offences.
The Court of General Gaol Delivery heard that police executed a search warrant at her then home on Coronation Terrace, Douglas, at 6.10am on October 11 last year.
She was found in an upstairs bedroom where police also discovered 52.3g of cannabis, valued at £506, in a jar plus £1,850 of cash in bundles of hundreds of pounds. Digital scales were also found in the bedroom.
Johnson told police that the drugs were all for own personal use and the cash had been given to her by her father.
But messages of her mobile phone provided evidence that she was involved in the supply of cannabis to others.
She was gathering cash owed from customers and kept a tick list.
While on bail, Johnson, now of Conister Road in Douglas, was stopped by police and found in possession of 3.4g of cannabis which was in her bra.
In a basis of plea she admitted dealing to feed her cannabis habit but had resolved to stop supplying a short time before her arrest.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said her client was working and studying at college and was ‘putting the worst of these offences behind her’.