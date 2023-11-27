A Port Erin teenager has been fined £350 for possessing cannabis.
Joshua Aaron Kenneth Watterson admitted the offence after being arrested with 4.5 grams of the class B drug.
The 18-year-old was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police were at the Chasms, near Cregneash Village, on June 11, at 8.45pm.
They reported a strong smell of cannabis and spoke to a group of four youths.
Watterson was one of them, and told officers that he had a small amount of cannabis in his pocket.
Police found the drug and it was weighed at 4.5 grams, and valued at £90.
During a police interview, Watterson, who lives at Athol Park, said that it was for personal use.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb reiterated that it was a small amount of cannabis, for personal use only, and that her client had been co-operative with the police, directing them to where the drug was.
Ms Lobb asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and said that Watterson was apologetic for taking up court time.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs within 14 days.