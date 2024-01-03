A teenager who fractured a man’s cheekbone with a punch has admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm.
Oliver Royston Proctor hit his victim after a row at 1886 bar continued outside.
The 18-year-old was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing and will make his first appearance there on January 5.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that the victim was at 1886 Bar and Grill in Regent Street, Douglas, on November 12, at near to midnight.
He said that he was on the dancefloor when he saw a group, which included some of his friends, pushing and shoving each other.
He went over, saying he was trying to defuse the situation, but said he was grabbed by a woman.
He said that he pushed her away and she fell to the floor, and someone then shouted: ‘Someone’s whacked a girl.’
The group were escorted out by security staff but trouble continued outside the bar.
The victim said he was then walking off when he was punched on the side of the face and knocked to the ground.
CCTV footage captured the assault and Proctor, who lives at Kiondroghad Road, Andreas handed himself in to police.
The victim was taken to hospital and confirmed to have a fractured cheekbone, as well as a cut on his cheek.
During a police interview, Proctor admitted punching the man, saying that it had been his sister who was pushed over.
He said that he had feared for her safety, as he saw her fall and hit her head, and he was afraid, as he knew one punch could kill.
Proctor said that he had then punched the male outside.
Prosecutor Ms Cubbon submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing, saying that grievous bodily harm had been committed while fighting in the street late at night.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that he agreed that the case was just outside the range of the summary court.
Mr Travers said that a short basis of plea would be prepared before sentencing, which would likely only reiterate what his client had said in interview.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Proctor to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, where he will make his first appearance on January 5.
Bail continues with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.