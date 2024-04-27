A teenager has appeared in court after assaulting two bouncers at 1886 Bar and Grill.
Tyrone Joseph William Rooney admitted the offences as well as disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
The 19-year-old painter and decorator will be sentenced on May 21 after a probation report has been prepared.
The court heard that one of the security staff had approached a female in the cocktail lounge at 1886, due to concerns about her being underage.
This prompted Rooney to approach aggressively, saying: ‘That’s my sister.’
Rooney then pushed the bouncer with both hands, before grabbing him and headbutting him in the forehead.
A scuffle ensued and a second security man went to assist.
He tried to restrain Rooney, who was attempting to throw punches but making no contact.
While on the ground, Rooney spat out, with the spittle landing in the second bouncer’s eye.
He then punched the security man on the jaw.
Police officers arrived and arrested the teenager.
During an interview, Rooney, who lives at Tromode Park in Douglas, admitted the offences.
He said he had been out with his family drinking after watching a boxing event.
Rooney said he had drunk around 14 double vodka and oranges and rated himself as ‘eight out of 10’ drunk.
He said that his sister is 17, but she was with him, and when he saw the security man approaching her, he had not realised he was a bouncer.
Rooney claimed he had only realised the men were security staff when he was on the ground with them, and that he had then become compliant.
Both bouncers had to go to Noble’s Hospital and one was given antibiotic cream, due to the spittle landing in his eye.
Defence advocate John Wright handed in a letter of reference from the defendant’s employer.
Mr Wright said that Rooney had said he did not remember spitting but would not challenge the prosecution facts.
The advocate said that things had got out of hand after a misunderstanding regarding the defendant’s sister.
Mr Wright asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not enter 1886, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.