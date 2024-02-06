A teenager who swore at bouncers after being refused entry to a club has been bound over to keep the peace.
Kiyan Noah Lee was initially charged with disorderly behaviour on licensed premises but that was withdrawn after he agreed to accept the binding order.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that 17-year-old Lee was refused entry to Bench nightclub on Athol Street, on December 23 at 11pm.
He failed to provide ID to security staff but continued to make numerous attempts to get into the club.
He was ejected each time and the police were eventually called.
As they dealt with Lee, he started verbally abusing one bouncer, saying: ‘Retard. Toothless c**t.’
The teenager, who lives at Saddle Road in Douglas, was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he handed in a prepared statement denying the behaviour, and claiming security staff had been aggressive and abusive towards him.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said: ‘Mr Lee accepts his actions were unacceptable and he doesn’t want to be back before the court.
The binding order has a recognisance of £500 and will run for 12 months.