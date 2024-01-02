A teenager has admitted breaking into a study and a safe at his mother’s home and stealing £485 in cash.
Charlie Taylor Burt pleaded guilty to burglary and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 2.
The 17-year-old was already due to be sentenced there for taking a vehicle without consent and dangerous driving, which he had admitted during a previous court appearance.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the latest offence was committed on December 18.
Burt was living at his mother’s home, at Quine’s Hill in Port Soderick.
He forced his way into a locked study, then used an axe and crowbar to prize open a safe containing £485 cash.
He was interviewed by police and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Mr Swain submitted that the burglary on its own would have been suitable for summary court sentencing, but that with other matters at the higher court it made sense to join them together.
Defence advocate David Clegg asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff James Brooks accepted summary court jurisdiction for the burglary but committed it to the Court of General Gaol Delivery so that all matters can be sentenced together.
This will mean that the Deemster will be limited to summary court sentencing powers when sentencing for the burglary offence.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.