Ella Johnson, aged 18, of Conister Road, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with three drug-related offences.
She is accused of possessing drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of drugs, and possessing drugs.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between March 2022 and October 2022.
Ms Johnson was represented in court by duty advocate John Wright who said that the defendant would be instructing Paul Rodgers going forward.
The case was adjourned until September 5 to allow time to review the case papers.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.