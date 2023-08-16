Two juveniles have appeared in court charged with affray.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls are too young to be named.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on August 8 and involve a fight in the car park at Barbary Coast in Douglas.

The 14-year-old is also accused of the theft of a bottle of vodka.

She was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers while the 15-year-old was represented by Victoria Kinrade.

The case was adjourned until August 16 when both teenagers will appear in juvenile court.

Both have been granted bail in the sum of £250 with conditions not to associate with each other and to obey a curfew between 7pm and 7am.