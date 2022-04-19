Temp speed limits to allow for TT work

Temporary speed limits have been brought in on the TT course to allow maintenance works to be carried out by the Department of Infrastructure.

Speed limits which are in place until May 14 include the below.

l A temporary 40mph limit to the ordinarily derestricted stretch between the 40mph limit coming out of Union Mills, and the 30mph section to the east of the Ballacraine traffic lights.

l A temporary 40mph limit to the existing 50mph limit between the eastern side of Greeba Castle bends and the western side of Greeba Bridge.

Further temporary 40mph limits are applied to the A3 Ballacraine to Ramsey road at:

l The existing 50mph limit between the northern side of Ballacraine and the northern side of Lambfell farm.

l The derestricted sections between the existing 60mph limit signs on the northern side of Lambfell farm and the existing 40mph speed limits on the southern side of Sulby village.

l The existing 50mph speed limit on the northern side of Sulby village at the Ginger Hall and the existing 30mph limits on the southern side of Ramsey town boundary.

Until Friday, April 22, the A18 Mountain Road, Onchan is subject to temporary 40 and 50mph limits between the existing derestriction of speed signs north of Hillberry and a point adjacent with Keppel gate.

Also in place until then is a temporary 40mph restriction on the B12 Creg-ny-Baa back road between its junction with the A18 and its junction with the B20 Begoade Road.

Work includes surface defect repairs, painting of black and white kerbs, road lining, gully clearing, course equipment set-up.