The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry and bright to start with light and variable winds as sunny spells develop more widely as the day progresses.
Maximum temperature a very warm 24°C. Mist and fog likely to then affect southern areas in the evening as the wind settles to the south or southwest.
Remaining warm and humid tomorrow with mist and fog expected more widely with the best of the sunshine in the north of the island. Light winds and a highest temperature of 23°C.
Outlook
On Sunday dry and bright to start with a risk of mist and fog patches mainly affecting coastal areas. Risk of a few sharp showers developing later in the day. Light and variable winds and a top temperature of 21°C.
Sunrise: 6:38am
Sunset: 7:53pm