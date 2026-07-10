Motorists are being advised to expect a series of temporary road closures next week as line marking is restored on roads treated during this summer's surface dressing programme.
The Department of Infrastructure says the work is scheduled to take place between Tuesday, July 14 and Saturday, July 18, subject to favourable weather conditions.
The programme will begin on Tuesday with the closure of the A2 Ramsey to Laxey Road between Laxey and the Dhoon. Traffic will be diverted via Ballaragh Road, while HGVs will be directed over the A18 Mountain Road.
On Wednesday, line marking will take place on the St Jude's to Andreas Road before moving to Arbory Road in Castletown and Main Road, Colby, on Thursday. Arbory Road will close first at 9.30am, with Main Road, Colby, between Colby Glen Road and Croit E Caley, closing once work at Arbory Road has been completed.
The DoI expects both schemes to be finished before the end of the school day.
On Friday, work will be carried out on Beinn y Phott Road between its junctions with Sartfell Road and the A18 Mountain Road.
The programme will conclude on Saturday with works on Bowring Road and Andreas Road in Ramsey, between the junction with Bride Road and Cumberland Road/Jurby Road. The DoI said uninterrupted access to Ramsey Cottage Hospital will be maintained from the town side of Bowring Road and Jurby Road.
The DoI also confirmed that roads currently undergoing micro surfacing treatment will be re-lined between Sunday, July 19 and Friday, July 24, weather permitting.
Those roads will remain open during the work, with two-way traffic controlled using stop/go boards.