Temporary speed limits introduced across island

A number of temporary speed limits have been introduced across the island for the duration of the TT fortnight.

The Department of Infrastructure said there would be new temporary speed limits in force around some of the island’s main roads, in addition to the temporary 50mph speed limit introduced to the coast road last year.

These are:

– A1 Douglas to Peel Road, between a point 307 metres west of Trollaby Lane for a distance of 910 metres in a westerly direction, to the existing 30mph sign, is 40mph

– A1 Douglas to Peel Road, between a point 170 metres north-west of the Ballavitchel Road and a point 52 metres north-west of the boundary to the property formerly known as the Highlander, is 50mph

– A1 Douglas to Peel Road, between the end of the existing 50 mph speed limit at Greeba and the existing 30mph limit at Ballacraine, is 50mph

– A3 Castletown to Ramsey Road, between the boundary of properties known as Keeill Vian and Gara Vadran at the Kirk Michael Village District boundary 30mph signs and a point 890 metres south-west of the Cronk-y-Voddy crossroads at the existing 60mph signs on Creg Willey’s Hill, is 50mph

– A3 Castletown to Ramsey Road, between a point 100 metres north-east of the north-east boundary of the property known as Lyndhurst at the existing 40mph signs and a point 295 metres south-west of the junction of Ballacurn Road at the existing 40mph signs, is 50mph

– A3 Castletown to Ramsey Road, between a point 38 metres north-east of its junction with the Ballamooar Farm Road, Ballaugh, and a point 325 metres west of the Sulby crossroads, is 50mph

– A18 Mountain Road, between a point 130 metres east of the Ramsey boundary to a point 150 metres south-west of the Gooseneck, is 50mph

– A18 Mountain Road, between Keppel Gate and a point 350 metres north-west of its junction with the B12 Creg-ny-Baa Back Road, is 60mph

– A18 Mountain Road, between a point 350 metres north-west of its junction with the B12 Creg-ny-Baa Back Road to its junction with Lanjagan Lane, is 40mph

– A18 Mountain Road, between its junction with Lanjagan Lane to the existing 40 mph speed limit at Hillberry, is 60mph

– A2 Douglas to Ramsey Coast Road (Whitebridge Hill), between a point 25 metres south of the entrance road to Ballakilmartin Farm and a point 100 metres north of its junction with Begoade Road, is 40mph

– A2 Douglas to Ramsey Coast Road, between a point 100 metres north of its junction with Begoade Road and a point 100 metres south of its junction with Baldrine Park at the existing 30mph speed limit on the approach to Baldrine, is 50mph

– A2 Douglas to Ramsey Coast Road, between a point 98 metres north of its junction with the Garwick Beach Road at the existing derestricted speed limit sign on the exit from Baldrine and the existing 30 mph speed limit at Ballabeg, is 50mph

– A2 Douglas to Ramsey Coast Road, between the existing 30 mph speed limit sign situated at the northern boundary of the Village District of Laxey and the existing 50 mph speed limit sign on the approach to Glen Mona, is 50mph

– A2 Douglas to Ramsey Coast Road, between the existing 40 mph speed limit at the northernmost exit from Glen Mona and the existing 30 mph speed limit at the southern boundary of the Town District of Ramsey, is 50mph

– B12 Creg ny Baa Back Road, between its junction with the A18 Mountain Road and a point 88 metres east of its junction with the B20 Begoade Road, is 50mph

– B20 Begoade Road, between its junction with the B12 Creg ny Baa Back Road and a point 366 metres in a southerly direction, is 50mph