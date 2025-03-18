Motorists have been warned of delays as resurfacing works take place on a key section of the Isle of Man TT course.
The DoI has confirmed the works are focused on a short stretch of Peel Road at Braddan Church roundabout, as the western approach is being resurfaced.
Temporary traffic lights have been installed on three approaches to the roundabout, leading to congestion for commuters.
The traffic lights will be in operation 24 hours a day until surfacing is complete.
The Department of Infrastructure has advised drivers to allow extra time for their journeys and, where possible, consider alternative routes.
The works are expected to be completed by Wednesday evening.