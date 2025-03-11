A new range of TT-branded knitwear will be launched ahead of this year’s event, following a licensing agreement between the event organisers and luxury knitwear brand Albion Knit.
The deal, which does not affect the official merchandise provider Source Lab, will see Albion Knit produce a premium knitwear collection that will be sold alongside Source Lab’s core TT merchandise.
This week, the company officially opened its facility in Ronaldsway at Barrule House in Ballasalla, near the airport.
Albion Knit has built a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship, producing garments for leading fashion houses such as Paul Smith, Givenchy and Belstaff.
Now, the company is turning its attention to motorsport apparel, with a TT-inspired knitwear collection featuring the ‘Mountain Crew Neck’, ‘Greeba Zip Through Hoodie’, and ‘Governor’s Quarter Zip’.
Styled in navy and orange and crafted from premium wool, the range aims to ‘blend classic design with TT heritage’.
It will be available for purchase via the official online TT merchandise store, as well in the island during the festival.
Christian Murphy, founder of Albion Knit, said: ‘Since relocating here, we have felt a strong connection to the local culture, and this collaboration allows us to celebrate that in a meaningful way.
‘We look forward to unveiling a collection that embodies the craftsmanship, quality, and spirit of both Albion Knit and the TT.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member for Motorsport and Tourism, described the collaboration as ‘a welcome addition to the TT’s merchandise offering,’ while the TT’s business development manager Paul Phillips emphasised the importance of providing fans with more choice.
The knitwear range is set to officially launch in May, with further details to be announced in the coming months.