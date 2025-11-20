Watch the whole event as it happened in the video above.
The Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence returned for 2025, with viewers able to watch the whole event from home via a free live stream.
Now in its 19th year, the event is organised by Media Isle of Man and honours organisations in the public, private and third sectors, as well as individuals recognised for their contributions to Manx life.
The ceremony took place on Thursday, November 20 in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina and was hosted by renowned TV anchor Juliet Mann.
This year’s Awards for Excellence paid tribute to the island’s creative industries, with Culture Vannin as the event’s charity partner.
Trudi Williamson, Media Isle of Man’s deputy chairman, said: ‘The Awards for Excellence underlines what we already know. The Isle of Man is a wonderful place with a great sense of community. This is our 19th awards ceremony and I’m always surprised, delighted and humbled at different parts of the night.’
She added: ‘We’d like to thank all the organisations that entered this year. The standard gets higher and higher. We must also thank the sponsors, without which the event would not be possible, and all the judges.’