Islanders travelling to Manchester Airport with Loganair or easyJet in the coming weeks are being advised to check their flight details carefully, as both airlines are moving to a new terminal as part of a major redevelopment project.
From Sunday, October 20, 2025, all Loganair flights will begin operating from Terminal 2.
A few weeks later, from Tuesday, November 19, easyJet will also relocate its operations to the same terminal.
The changes are part of Manchester Airport’s £1.3 billion transformation programme, which aims to modernise and streamline the travel experience.
The decade-long project includes a major extension and refurbishment of Terminal 2, creating a larger departure lounge, more shops, restaurants and seating areas, as well as new security facilities.
Once the expansion is fully complete, Terminal 1 will close permanently, while Terminal 3 will undergo its own renovation and expansion, benefitting from the extra space created by the closure of Terminal 1.
A spokesperson for Manchester Airport has said the changes are designed to improve passenger flow and enhance the overall airport experience, adding that extra staff will be on hand to assist travellers during the transition.
Passengers are being urged to check their booking confirmation or contact their airline before travelling to ensure they head to the correct terminal.
Those who have pre-booked lounges or special assistance can make changes through the airport’s website.
With the Isle of Man’s strong travel links to Manchester, the airport’s largest ongoing upgrade in decades is expected to be noticed by many local passengers in the weeks ahead.