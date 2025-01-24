A red weather warning is due to come into force on the Isle of Man at 7am on Friday and last until 2pm.
Isle of Man Today has seen an e-mail sent from Tesco to some customers, saying that stores in ‘their area’ will remain closed during the storm.
The message was sent to a customer living in the Port St Mary area.
Tesco has since confirmed that all of its supermarkets on the island will be shut.
The e-mail, sent late on Thursday, reads: ‘Due to red weather warnings, and to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers, Tesco stores in your area will be closed tomorrow (Friday, 24 January).
‘We’re still open as normal this evening (Thursday).
‘This means Home Delivery and Click+Collect orders scheduled for Friday from these stores will be cancelled.
‘If you have a slot booked, we’ll contact you to confirm next steps.
‘Our stores will reopen when the red warning is lifted in your area and it’s safe to do so.
‘We’re sorry for the inconvenience.’
However, at the time of writing, all stores appear to be showing that they plan to open as normal.
A Tesco spokesperson said: ’To ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers, our stores on the Isle of Man are closed today (Friday 24 January) as they fall within the red weather warning for Storm Éowyn.
‘We are very sorry for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their understanding.’
The spokesperson added that Tesco are currently working to update its store locater tool with the latest opening information.
It is understood that some supermarket branches could open later, after the red weather warning is lifted.