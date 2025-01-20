A Texas-inspired food truck based in the south of the island has announced that it will be closing after its final service next weekend.
‘Tia Ollie’s Tex-Mex’ is owned and operated by Natalie (a Texan) and Michael (a Manxman) Strathdee, who relocated from Texas last year after initially meeting each other in the States.
In a statement posted on Facebook, they wrote: ‘It’s with bittersweet hearts that we announce Tia Ollie’s will be closing the hatch for the last time on the Isle of Man next weekend.
‘This past season has been nothing short of amazing, and we’re so thankful to everyone who embraced our little Tex-Mex trailer.
‘But don’t say goodbye - it’s too soon for adiós! We’re gearing up for exciting new opportunities and can’t wait to share the next chapter of Tia Ollie’s. To our Texas crew, start mixing the margaritas.’
The vendor, which has mostly been located at the former Port Erin Commissioners depot off Droghadfayle Road in Port Erin, offered a variety of southwestern options such as savoury street tacos, quesadillas, Texas twister fries and beef nachos.
Natalie and Michael began their venture back in April and have been located at the site in Port Erin during most weekends since, while also participating in one-off events such as the ‘SAFFA Festival’ and Fire Island's ‘Chilli and BBQ Festival’.
The two of them recently married and moved to the island in 2023.
‘The incredible producers here on the island truly make the Isle of Man shine, and we won’t forget our time here.’