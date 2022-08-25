Subscribe newsletter
The 24 hour Relay for Life is set to take place this weekend, with fundraisers taking to the NSC track in support of Cancer Research UK.
The event is in its 13th year and sees teams of families and friends gather to celebrate and remember everyone who has been affected by cancer, whilst raising money for continued research.
£42,774 has already been raised for the charity.
The 24-hour event will start at midday on Saturday, where cancer survivors will do a VIP lap before the teams will start their walk.
The site is open from 9am on Saturday for people to pitch their tents, and team registrations open at 9.30am.
A family fun day is incorporated into the relay with activities starting at 1pm, including bouncy castles and games, and plenty of ice cream on offer too.
Costume themed laps run throughout the day, with attendees encouraged to dress up accordingly.
Some themes include a film and musical lap at 2pm, a Queen jubilee lap at 5pm, and a ‘bed head’ lap at 9am on Sunday.
The last lap and closing ceremony will be at 11.50am on Sunday.
Organisers are asking for help to ‘go green’, encouraging people to bring refillable water bottles and travel mugs rather than plastics.
Those attending should be aware of the Manx Grand Prix road closures over the weekend, with roads across the Mountain Course on Saturday shut from 11am until no later than 9pm.
