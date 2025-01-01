Hundreds of swimmers bravely took the plunge to ring in 2025.
A number of New Year’s Day dips took place on Wednesday to celebrate the first day of January.
An annual Manx tradition for many friends and family, the events saw hardy souls plunge into the icy waters of the Irish Sea.
And many wore fancy dress and colorful costumes especially for the occasion - with Beetlejuice, a Christmas elf and a bottle of champagne all making appearances in Peel.
The dipping fun started in Port St Mary on Wednesday morning with events taking place at three different locations in the village from 10am.
Other events took place in Port Erin, Ramsey, Peel, Laxey and the capital Douglas.
In Peel, crowds lined a large stretch of the beach before racing towards the water once the clock struck noon.
The fun took place under the watchful eye of volunteers from the town’s RNLI crew who patrolled the waters to ensure the safety of the dippers.
Take a look at some of the best pictures from the Peel dip below - more pictures of the Port St Mary and Castletown dips will be published in the coming days.
Pictures from Peel's New Year's Day dip 2025 (Callum Staley / CJS Photography) (-)
