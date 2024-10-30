Spooky scarecrows and hay bale spiders were spotted at the Bigfoot Pumpkin Fields in Ballabeg last weekend.
The Hop tu Naa festivities were seen in the form of pumpkin carving, face painting and spooky tattoos, as well as fun games such as a horse agility course, football and apple bobbing.
Entry to the field was free, and those attending could also sit in the field’s ‘big tractor’, as well as meet and feed the local ponies.
There were plenty of photo opportunities too, with children enjoying the decorated spider hay bale and pumpkin-headed scarecrows.
A local produce stall was also present, while all those who attended in fancy dress were given free packets of sweets.
Two of the field’s visitors were Cooper and Dexter the dogs from the MSPCA, who made sure to capture some festive photos.
A spokesperson from the MSPCA said: ‘Cooper loved the pumpkins, and he ran up to each individual one for a sniff. Dexter was also very brave with the giant spider and skeleton.’