When I heard there was a bell on the top of one of the island’s hills I knew I just had to go there.
Slieu Freoaghane is not highest of the Manx hills, but few peaks are better situated for amazing panoramic views across the north and west of the island.
I managed to head up to the summit in November just before the cold snap and what seems to have been endless storms since.
There are a number of ways up to the top with some more circuitous and scenic than my choice.
There is a more arduous walk from Kirk Michael and another you can take from Druidale through Montpelier Woods.
I chose the easiest and most direct route from the car park next to Sartfell plantation as I had left it a little late and there wasn’t much daylight left for a lengthy hike.
There is a very stony path which runs up parallel to the plantation. The ground is very uneven in places, so you need to watch your footing.
Despite the challenging surface, it was a pleasant start to the walk with the plantation affording protection from the wind. The descent at this point was fairly gradual.
Once you pass the planation you become more exposed but that is compensated for by the panoramic views you begin to enjoy.
There are a couple of narrow sheep paths you could veer off to the left, but they were heavily waterlogged and I wasn’t sure where they would take me. With more time in the summer then I may well have given one of them a go.
The path starts to level out and to you get wonderful views of Snaefell and Sulby Reservoir and I was kept company by some inquisitive sheep.
There is a fork in the path, and you need to keep to the left and carry on up. After a while you reach something of a peak and then on your left is a narrow but reasonably distinct path which takes you up Slieu Freoaghane.
This is the steep bit, but it is mercifully short(ish) and you can distract yourself with the wonderful views.
Of course, there is the regulation false peak which seems to be a curse of every hill on the island!
But you then see the cairn and trig point along with the bell.
After admiring the panoramic views looking out to Snaefell, Injebreck and Kirk Michael among other places, I had to ring the bell. I was surprised by just how loud it was in the rarified air.
I then headed down a bit to the north to take a look at the dramatic valley below.
Due to the fast-diminishing daylight, I decided it would be safest to return the same way I came and enjoyed the views once more on my return.
While not a leisurely stroll, it is probably one of the gentler ways gain some incredible views on, what I feel, is one of the most rewarding peaks on the island.