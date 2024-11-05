‘Common snipe will fly away when you’re within 15 metres or so. However, jack snipe are so reluctant to fly that they won’t flush until they’re pretty much between your legs. If you keep walking, they might not even fly at all. They will sit on the edge of a small puddle or pool picking up invertebrates. During dazzling for some reason, they're not bothered by the light, whereas common snipe will typically fly instantly.’