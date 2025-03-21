Douglas City Council has agreed to confer the Freedom of the City on Douglas RNLI Lifeboat Station.
A ceremony will be held in the Council Chamber on March 27 when representatives from the station, including volunteers and fundraisers, are officially recognised for their commitment to saving lives at sea.
The award is the highest honour that the Island’s largest authority can bestow and comes just a few months after the RNLI concluded its bicentenary celebrations and commemorations in the capital.
Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, J.P. said: ‘Last year, this Council was represented and indeed hosted various events to mark the 200th anniversary of this wonderful institution.
‘Ever since Sir William Hillary first outlined his vision when he founded the charity in 1824, our Island and particularly Douglas has been the foundation for what has followed and has had an inextricable link to saving lives at sea.
‘Indeed, it is in our capital, our city, where Sir William’s wish for a dedicated service became a reality and it is going to be an honour to formally bestow the Freedom of the City on Douglas RNLI Lifeboat Station whose members are the embodiment of courage, selflessness and dedication.
‘Douglas is extremely proud of its RNLI crew and wider support team and this award reflects our deep gratitude, commemorating all who have gone before, celebrating the lifesavers of today, and hopefully inspiring the next generation who have pledged to continue lifesaving for years to come.’
The accolade is awarded to those considered to have made an outstanding contribution or service to the City of Douglas and the Isle of Man.
Previous recipients include Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Norman Wisdom, the Bee Gees, Sir Mark Cavendish and 12th Regiment, Royal Artillery.
Peter Cain, President of Douglas RNLI, added: ‘On behalf of everyone associated with the lifeboat station, I would like to say how proud we are to be honoured in this way.
‘We have a good relationship with Douglas City Council who have been very supportive of the RNLI over the years and recognise the work that crews and dedicated fundraisers carry out Island-wide to keep our coastlines safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
‘The rich nautical heritage of the Island cannot be better summed up than the lifesaving and fundraising work the RNLI carries out in Manx seas and the countless hours given by loyal volunteer lifeboat crews in our community.’
The RNLI's 200th anniversary was marked by a series of events across the Isle of Man, celebrating the charity's long-standing commitment to maritime safety.
Early last year, the 'All at Sea' exhibition at the House of Manannan in Peel showcased the island's rich maritime heritage.
Then in October 2024, RNLI chief executive Peter Sparkes signed the penultimate signature on a seven-metre scroll at Douglas City Hall during a special ceremony.