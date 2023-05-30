Manx Telecom has announced its planned withdrawal of copper broadband following ‘substantial progress’ in the fibre broadband roll out.
Since the start of the rollout project in 2018, over 36,000 properties have been provided with access to fibre.
A spokesperson for Manx Telecom said: ‘Manx Telecom Wholesale has made substantial progress in rolling out fibre to properties around the island.
‘This has allowed customers to order superfast fibre broadband products from the island’s retail operators – Domicilium, Elite Group IT (Wi-Manx), Manx Telecom and Sure.
‘Due to the progress achieved, we are now planning first steps to withdraw copper technologies from new supply.’
Copper technologies include asymmetric digital subscriber lines (ADSL) which transmits data over telephone lines to establish an internet connection, very high-speed digital subscriber line (VDSL), which uses a fibre network to get to a cabinet positioned on the street, and then a copper network to get from the cabinet to a property and copper phone lines.
The spokesperson added: ‘Customers with existing ADSL, VDSL or traditional copper phone lines are not impacted at this stage and your services will continue to operate.
‘However, at an appropriate time these services will become end of life and you will be notified of their planned withdrawal before that process starts.’
In the interim, customers can contact their retail provider for further information.
Manx Telecom has said that new traditional copper voice phone lines will not be available to order to properties that already have a fibre broadband service installed.
New copper broadband services (ADSL and VDSL) will not be available to order to properties that already have a fibre broadband service installed.
Both of these changes include apartment buildings where fibre broadband services are available to the complex.
Currently, the basic fibre-charged wifi costs £57.60 a month, in comparison to traditional copper broadband which has a basic rate of £32.82 per month.
Customers with any questions on the matter are advised to contact their retail provider.