A handful of glens and plantations are still closed following recent storm damage.
Hundreds of trees were toppled as a result of Storm Darragh in December which saw gusts reach 80mph and left homes without power and roads shut. Further strong winds continued to pummel the island later in the month.
Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) decided to close a number of areas with them either being unsafe, inaccessible or undergoing tree felling operations.
There have been issues over precarious trees, blocked paths or paths that have become unstable because of damage from fallen trees.
Most glens and plantations have since reopened but some remain closed as work continues to remove fallen trees.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has issued on update on the areas still closed and those that have reopened.
In relation to the island’s glens, Ballaglass, Ballure Walk, Bishopscourt, Bradda Head, Dhoon, Elfin and Claughbane, Glen Helen, Glen Maye, Glen Wyllin, Laxey and Port Soderick are all fully open.
Restrictions remain in place at Colby Glen with access at the top entrance open and access to public right of way from the north end of the glen.
There are still restrictions in place at Silverdale Glen with the upper Glen open but the lower glen still closed.
Groudle Glen still has some restrictions in place. Down stream of the viaduct is open but the section between the viaduct and housing estate upstream remains closed.
Glen Mooar remains closed although access to Spooyt Vane waterfall is accessible via the top entrance from Ballaleigh Road.
Molly Quirk's and Tholt-y-Will glens remain fully closed.
In relation to gardens and parks St John’s National Arboretum, the Raggatt and Garey ny Cloie Gardens are all open.
There are still a number of issues with the island’s plantations.
Archallagan Plantation remains closed and DEFA says staff are working towards opening restricted access ‘as soon as possible’.
There are still some issues at Conrhenny Community Woodland with the Mountain Bike Trails remaining shut.
At South Barrule Forest the Mountain Bike Trails are also closed. Smaller loop walks are available from Coffee Cottage and Solomon’s corner sides.