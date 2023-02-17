Two charities are set to benefit from the Camra Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival.
They are St John Ambulance and the Billy Redmayne Fund.
The St John Ambulance service attends many public events providing medical assistance in cases of emergency. In more recent times they have become famous for their celebratory dancing at the Bowl whenever FC Isle of Man score a goal.
Volunteers will be on hand at the festival to explain their various duties, offer advice and provide information about the courses that are available to people wishing to learn about first aiding.
The Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund is named after Laxey man Billy. He was a paratrooper who served in Afghanistan under the command of the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer.
The aim of the fund is to help newcomers at the Manx Grand Prix [and] also to help out riders and their families if needs be after an accident.
A Manx Grand Prix winner, he died aged 25 following a motorcycle accident in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.
Bushy’s is brewing a special beer for the festival to be called Pegasus in memory of Billy.
The festival is in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina from April 6 to 8.
There will be more than 150 real ales, ciders, perries and fruit wines on offer.
Tickets are on sale now from the VillaGaiety box office, 694500, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal, online at www.iombeerfestival.com or on the door subject to availability.