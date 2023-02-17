Two charities are set to benefit from the Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival.
The St John Ambulance service attends many public events providing medical assistance in cases of emergency.
Volunteers will be on hand at the festival to offer advice and provide information about the courses available to people wishing to learn about first aid.
The Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund is named after a Laxey man who was a paratrooper who served in Afghanistan under the command of the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer.
The aim of the fund is to help newcomers at the Manx Grand Prix [and] also to help out riders and their families if needs be after an accident.
A Manx Grand Prix winner, he died aged 25 following a motorcycle accident in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.
Bushy’s is brewing a special beer for the festival to be called Pegasus in memory of Billy.
The festival is in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina from April 6 to 8. There will be more than 150 real ales, ciders, perries and fruit wines on offer.
Tickets are on sale now from the VillaGaiety box office, 694500, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal, online at www.iombeerfestival.com or on the door subject to availability.