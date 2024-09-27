The island’s Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) has received a top award for its emergency medical dispatching.
Awarded by the ‘International Academies of Emergency Dispatch’ (IAED), the ESJCR has now been recognised as an ‘accredited centre of excellence’ (ACE).
This makes the Isle of Man ESJCR one of only 339 centres worldwide to be recognised.
Phil Bell-Scott, quality assurance and training officer for the ESJCR and Leigh Weston, ESJCR operator and voluntary member of the quality improvement team, received the award in Leeds at the IAED’s annual conference.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Government said: ‘This award highlights the excellent job of our ESJCR in handling emergency calls and dispatching help, making medical dispatch as effective and safe as possible, while maintaining high standards of communication and care for callers.
‘The IAED sets the global standards for emergency dispatch and describes ACE centres as the best in the business.’
Greg Norton, the operations manager of the ESJCR, said: ‘We started improving our service 11 years ago with only two volunteers. Now, we have a team of 10, including a full-time quality assurance and training officer Phil Bell-Scott.
‘To get this award, we had to show that we have the right policies, procedures, and training, and that we consistently meet high international standards.
‘This award is the result of years of hard work by our dedicated staff. It shows that we are providing a better service to the people of the Isle of Man during emergencies and supporting the Isle of Man ambulance service.’
The Isle of Man has now joined colleagues from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Yorkshire ambulance services who have also attained ACE status.
Christof Chwojka, the accreditation board chair at IAED, said: ‘Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement. We applaud the dedicated call takers, dispatchers, and leadership team for their commitment to quality, and for meeting that high standard that few achieve.’