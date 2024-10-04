The Lodge at Glen Helen, a popular dining spot, will be closing its doors this Sunday, October 6th, following the decision of the landowner to sell the property.
Known for its signature burgers and scenic location, The Lodge has been open for the past three years.
In a statement posted on Facebook today, owners Kyle, Fleur, and the team expressed gratitude to their loyal customers, saying, ‘What a privilege it's been to serve you all!’
They assured patrons that while The Lodge is closing, the team will continue to serve their popular dishes, including new menu items, at their soon-to-open venture, Porters Kitchen in Douglas.
The team remains optimistic about their future in Douglas. ‘We will still be serving our delicious burgers and even some new items.
‘We will be opening Porters Kitchen in Douglas very soon.