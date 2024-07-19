A new micro-brewery and taproom is currently taking Port Erin by storm.
The former Port Erin Commissioners depot off Droghadfayle Road in Port Erin is now the home of Kerroo Brewing Company, a venture launched in the spring by Nick Scarffe and Elizabeth Townsend.
The new venue showcases a wide variety of British and Manx craft beers and, soon, its own beers brewed on a 1,000 litre kit.
A spokesperson from the brewery said: ‘The overall vibe is family friendly and relaxed, with well-behaved visiting dogs being offered a refreshing drink from the “K9 Keg”.
‘Selected wines, ciders and softs are sold alongside a rotating range of British guest beers, plus draught beers from local Manx breweries.’
The concept for the taproom derives from Nick and Elizabeth’s travels to craft breweries and taprooms around the US and Europe.
Inspiration came from craft breweries from as far as Brooklyn’s industrial dockyards, vibrant Alpine resorts ‘Chamonix’ and ‘Les Arcs’ as well as many more.
Talking about the venture, Elizabeth said: ‘The craft beer scene in the Isle of Man is thriving and we’re in great company.
‘Throughout this process, it’s been a real pleasure meeting other brewers and founders in the hospitality industry who have been overwhelmingly supportive of us.
‘We get very excited about beer, and welcome the opportunity to collaborate and work with other Manx businesses on events and product releases.’
Visitors to the taproom can expect to see more Kerroo beer releases over the coming months, with full-scale production planned for the autumn.
Nick added: ‘We released a few small batches of our first beers in TT week, and the feedback from customers was very encouraging!
‘It’s been a long journey to get to this stage and we’re really looking forward to firing up the big brew kit in the coming weeks.’
Kerroo Brewing Company’s taproom is currently open to the public on Fridays from 5pm to 10pm, on Saturdays from 2pm to 10pm and Sundays from 2pm to 7pm.
A new live music series at the venue also launched on Saturday (July 20), with a performance by acoustic blues and ragtime guitar musician John Gregory.
The music line-up throughout August includes Terence George, Lauren Gray, ‘A Third Above’, Jamie Blackburn and ‘The Heinrich Manoeuvre’.
All details about upcoming events and food pop-ups at the new brewery and taproom can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages by searching ‘Kerroo Brewing Company’.