A freedom of information request has revealed that more than 250 teachers took part in the first round of strike action by the NASUWT.
Members of the education union walked out on November 30 and 1 December 1 last year as part of a continuing dispute over pay and conditions.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture said 239 secondary school teachers and 30 from primary schools were absent for the first day of strikes, while 229 secondary and 28 primary missed the second day.
A second round of strikes was scheduled for January, with 218 high school teachers and 15 primary school teachers striking on the first day, before the strikes were suspended to allow for further negotiations.
Manx Radio made the freedom of information request.