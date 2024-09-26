The Isle of Man's men's cricket side has been in action this week at the European Cricket T10 Championship’s Challenger Division in Spain.
Aside from enjoying some early-autumn sun in Malaga, the Manx have certainly been enjoying their cricket.
Unbeaten in their group games against Croatia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Estonia, the islanders will initially face the latter nation again today in the eliminators.
Two more victories will secure a place in next week's play-offs against the top teams from group b.
A win in that would secure the Manx a place in the championship's Premier Division next season.
The 10-over format of the game is a naturally entertaining one, encouraging batsmen to go for boundaries and throw caution to the wind.
The Manx batsmen have certainly been doing that with openers Ollie Webster and Eddie Beard in scintillating form regularly smashing the ball all round the Cartama Oval.
The Peel and St John's pair's swashbuckling form has been complimented by some tight fielding and bowling, led by the economical Matthew Ansell while the (ex) postman that always delivers, Kieran Cawte, is the tournament's leading wicket taker so far. That's not to mention the excellent work of the 'Octopus' wicketkeeper Carl Hartmann behind the stumps.
The ECN's mission statement says its goal is: 'To elevate and promote cricket in Europe as fast as possible and inspire the next generation of players. We aim to achieve this by creating entertaining and engaging “cricketainment” to all corners of the globe.'
It certainly has done that. Although not the first tournament the Manx have played to be broadcast by the network, this week's success has seen hoards glued to their various screens to watch the islanders bish, bash and bosh their way unbeaten to the top of the group standings.
ECN's coverage has been tremendous in terms of both quality and entertainment. Lead commentator Vinny Sandhu's unique turn of phrase, including his trademark 'Maximo' when a six is scored, has a cult following, as does the stream's accompanying comments section.
It's all helped to engage the sport with a new audience in the island and further afield.
Beard agreed, adding: 'It’s been great fun. It seems to have spread back home too in terms of support.
'I’ve had so many messages from people who normally would find cricket dull.’
Going into the competition, Beard revealed the side’s aim was a modest one: ‘We just wanted to play some decent cricket with bat and ball, and we knew if we bowled dot balls, hit boundaries and had a good time doing it then we’d have a great chance of getting the results that come with it.’
Speaking about the coverage on ECN Beard added: ‘It’s so enjoyable; it’s an opportunity we never really thought we’d get as players, and though a lot of the boys do love watching their highlights afterwards, the best part is the support from home.
‘We get floods of messages daily not only from our various cricket contacts, but also from family and friends who would normally have very little interest, but have been watching every ball.’
Thursday’s match against Estonia gets under way at 1.30pm - give it half an hour of your lunch break. You won’t be disappointed.