The Purple Helmets’ special visit to the governor
Saturday 11th June 2022 11:39 am
The Purple Helmets made a special appearance at the home of Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
The jokey motorcycle display team is disbanding this summer after 27 years.
They were thanked for the enjoyment they bought to many thousands of people over the years by Sir John.
